Telehealth Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global telehealth market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These technologies mainly include video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), etc. Telehealth solutions offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, etc. Furthermore, these solutions also help in conducting administrative meetings, along with imparting medical education via information and communication technologies (ICT).
Market Trends
The high prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the global adoption of telehealth systems for online consultation pertaining to consultation and treatment. Moreover, the demand for these systems is further fostered by the rising geriatric population, along with growing need for home monitoring devices. Additionally, several technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of health monitoring smartphone applications, are also bolstering the market growth. The increasing penetration of smart devices and wearables to track blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc., has further augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in the field of medical sciences, along with the rapid upgradation of telecommunication technologies, are subjected to strengthen the telehealth market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Aerotel Medical Systems
- Allscripts Healthcare LLC
- AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
- American Well Corporation
- Biotelemetry Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric),
- Honeywell Life Care Solutions
- Medtronic Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Teladoc Health Inc.
The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and geography
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
Breakup by Communication Technology:
- Video Conferencing
- mHealth Solutions
- Others
Breakup by Hosting Type:
- Cloud-Based and Web-based
- On-Premises
Breakup by Application:
- Teleconsultation and Telementoring
- Medical Education and Training
- Teleradiology
- Telecardiology
- Tele-ICU
- Tele-Psychiatry
- Tele-Dermatology
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Providers
- Patients
- Payers
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
