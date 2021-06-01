In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) is an entertainment solution provided by an airline to on-board passengers. IFEC enables passengers to stream shows, watch movies, play games, check emails, follow social media, and view flight details and maps. It offers better engagement for passengers during the flight. IFEC systems accommodate personal electronic devices and integrate broadband communications. These systems are installed in business-chartered and commercial airplanes to offer improved comfort and travel experience of passengers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Trends:

Rapid advancement in wireless entertainment solutions is majorly driving the global IFEC market growth. In addition to this, the escalating demand for on-board media streaming is propelling the market growth. A significant growth in the aviation industry is further fueling the need for IFECs across the globe. Moreover, the shift in preference toward premium in-flight services and luxury air travel is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the development of improved seat design, connectivity, and real-time data are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-flight-entertainment-connectivity-market/requestsample

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Limited (Advent International), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Viasat Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, aircraft type, component type, class, technology and end user.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Content

Hardware

Connectivity

Breakup by Class:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Breakup by Technology:

Air-to-Ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific:China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3dC9AoL

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

Fitness App Market Report 2021-2026

File Integrity Monitoring Market Report 2021-2026

Control Towers Market Report 2021-2026

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800