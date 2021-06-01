Global Facial Injectables Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Facial Injectables Market Growth: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global facial injectables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Facial injectables, or derma fillers, are gel-like synthetic or naturally occurring substances injected in the folds, lines, and tissues of the face for cosmetic and therapeutic procedures. They are used for enhancing facial contours, plumping cheeks and lips, correcting acne scars and minimizing the visibility of smile lines. Some commonly used facial injectables include collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxyl fillers. In comparison to plastic surgeries, they are usually absorbable and can be altered to provide permanent or temporary results based on the requirement of the consumer.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Facial Injectables Market Trends:

The global facial injectables market is primarily driven by the increasing consciousness among the masses regarding physical appearance and the rising preference for minimally invasive (MI) cosmetic procedures. Moreover, the widespread adoption of hyaluronic acid as a natural filler to maintain healthy moisture levels and reverse skin damage is providing a thrust to the market growth. Product manufacturers are also developing innovative wrinkle relaxers and fillers with lower risks of infections, minimal blood loss and lesser recovery time. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Facial Injectables Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allergan Plc

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bloomage BioTechnology

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma Pharma S.A.

Integra LifeSciences

Ipsen (Mayroy SA)

Medytox Inc.

Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Sanofi

SciVision Biotech Inc.

Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)

Suneva Medical Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, application type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

Others

Breakup by Application Type:

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

Breakup by Application:

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa

