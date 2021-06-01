DelveInsight’s, “Etanercept Biosimilar Insight, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Etanercept Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Etanercept: Overview
Etanercept is indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adults and in chronic moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 4 years of age and older. It is also used to manage signs and symptoms of polyarticular idiopathic arthritis in those aged 2 years and older.
Report Highlights
- Major Players in Etanercept: There are approx. 20+ key companies that are developing the therapies for Etanercept.
- In June 2020, Mylan and Lupin Limited announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Nepexto, a biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept), for all indications of the reference product including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (including ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.
- In April 2019, Samsung Bioepis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved eticovo (etanercept-ykro), a biosimilar referencing ENBREL (etanercept), across all eligible indications for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. ETICOVO is Samsung Bioepis’ second anti-TNF biosimilar approved for marketing in the United States (US).
Etanercept Biosimilars Marketed Drugs
- GP 2015: Sandoz
GP2015 is the second biosimilar of the reference p75 TNF receptor-Fc fusion protein etanercept. It is approved for use in all indications for which reference etanercept is approved, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis. GP2015 has similar physiochemical and pharmacodynamic properties to those of reference etanercept, and the pharmacokinetic biosimilarity of the agents has been shown in healthy volunteers. GP2015 demonstrated clinical efficacy equivalent to that of reference etanercept in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; the tolerability, safety and immunogenicity profiles of the two agents were also generally similar.
Further product details are provided in the report, request for Etanercept Sample Pages
Etanercept Biosimilars Emerging Drugs
- CHS-0214: Coherus BioSciences
CHS-0214 is being developed in phase III stage of development. Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) and Baxalta (BXLT) announced that CHS-0214, a proposed biosimilar of Enbrel, met its primary endpoint in a confirmatory, double-blind, randomized, and controlled, two-part clinical study. This ongoing study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of CHS-0214 compared to Enbrel in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis that is inadequately controlled with methotrexate alone.
Further product details are provided in the report, request for Etanercept Sample Pages
Key Players
- YL Biologics (Lupin/Yoshida)
- Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical
- Sandoz
- Samsung Bioepis
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Protalix Biotherapeutics
- Probiomed
- Pfizer
- Nanogen
- Mycenax Biotech
- TSH Biopharm Corp, Taiwan
- Mochida Pharmaceutical
- Merck
- mAbxience
- Lupin
- LG Life Sciences (LG Chem)
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Hisun Pharmaceuticals
- Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals
- Hanwha Chemical
- Coherus BioSciences
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Celltrion
- BioXpress Therapeutics
- Biosidus
- Biocon
- Mylan
- Avesthagen
- AryoGen Pharmed
- Amega Biotech
Key Products
- YLB113
- Etanar
- Qiangke
- Erelzi (GP2015)
- Eticovo (SB4)
- EtanerRel
- PRX-106
- Infinitam
- Lifmior
- Nanercept
- TuNEX (ENIA11)
- Eucept (LBEC0101)
- Brenzys
- mAbx01
- RTXM93
- YLB-113
- Eucept (LBEC0101)
- TNFcept
- Intacept
- AnBaiNuo
- Davictrel (HD203)
- CHS-0214
- SCB-808
- Etacept
- CT-P05
- BX2922
- Avent
- Altebrel
- Enerceptan
Request for sample pages @ Etanercept biosimilars
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Etanercept Biosimilars: Snapshot
3. Executive Summary
4. Regulatory Outlook For Biosimilars
4.1. North America
4.1.1. US
4.1.2. Canada
4.2. Europe
4.3. Asia Pacific
4.3.1. China
4.3.2. India
4.3.3. Japan
4.3.4. South Korea
4.3.5. Australia
4.4. Rest Of The World
4.4.1. Brazil
4.4.2. Mexico
4.4.3. Argentina
4.4.4. Saudi Arabia
*More Countries would be added in the final report
5. Etanercept (Reference Product: Enbrel )
6. Research and Development
7. Enbrel Biosimilar: Emerging Opportunities
8. Etanercept: Biosimilars Assessment
9. Etanercept Biosimilars Profiles: By Company
9.1. Samsung Bioepis
9.1.1. Eticovo (SB4): Samsung Bioepis
9.1.2. Merck
9.1.2.1. Brenzys: Merck
9.1.3. Pfizer
9.1.3.1. Lifmior: Pfizer
10. Etanercept Biosimilars: Comparative Landscape: By Company
11. Etanercept Biosimilars: Competitive Landscape
12. Market Drivers
13. Market Barriers
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Appendix
16 Bibliography
17. DelveInsight Capabilities
18. Disclaimer
19. About DelveInsighthttps://bisouv.com/