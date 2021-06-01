DelveInsight’s, “Etanercept Biosimilar Insight, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Etanercept Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Etanercept: Overview

Etanercept is indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adults and in chronic moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 4 years of age and older. It is also used to manage signs and symptoms of polyarticular idiopathic arthritis in those aged 2 years and older.

Major Players in Etanercept: There are approx. 20 + key companies that are developing the therapies for Etanercept.

There are approx. + key companies that are developing the therapies for Etanercept. In June 2020, Mylan and Lupin Limited announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Nepexto, a biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept), for all indications of the reference product including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (including ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis.

In April 2019, Samsung Bioepis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved eticovo (etanercept-ykro), a biosimilar referencing ENBREL (etanercept), across all eligible indications for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. ETICOVO is Samsung Bioepis’ second anti-TNF biosimilar approved for marketing in the United States (US).

GP 2015: Sandoz

GP2015 is the second biosimilar of the reference p75 TNF receptor-Fc fusion protein etanercept. It is approved for use in all indications for which reference etanercept is approved, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis. GP2015 has similar physiochemical and pharmacodynamic properties to those of reference etanercept, and the pharmacokinetic biosimilarity of the agents has been shown in healthy volunteers. GP2015 demonstrated clinical efficacy equivalent to that of reference etanercept in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; the tolerability, safety and immunogenicity profiles of the two agents were also generally similar.

CHS-0214: Coherus BioSciences

CHS-0214 is being developed in phase III stage of development. Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) and Baxalta (BXLT) announced that CHS-0214, a proposed biosimilar of Enbrel, met its primary endpoint in a confirmatory, double-blind, randomized, and controlled, two-part clinical study. This ongoing study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of CHS-0214 compared to Enbrel in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis that is inadequately controlled with methotrexate alone.

YL Biologics (Lupin/Yoshida)

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

Sandoz

Samsung Bioepis

Reliance Life Sciences

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Probiomed

Pfizer

Nanogen

Mycenax Biotech

TSH Biopharm Corp, Taiwan

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Merck

mAbxience

Lupin

LG Life Sciences (LG Chem)

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Hisun Pharmaceuticals

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals

Hanwha Chemical

Coherus BioSciences

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Cipla

Celltrion

BioXpress Therapeutics

Biosidus

Biocon

Mylan

Avesthagen

AryoGen Pharmed

Amega Biotech

YLB113

Etanar

Qiangke

Erelzi (GP2015)

Eticovo (SB4)

EtanerRel

PRX-106

Infinitam

Lifmior

Nanercept

TuNEX (ENIA11)

Eucept (LBEC0101)

Brenzys

mAbx01

RTXM93

YLB-113

Eucept (LBEC0101)

TNFcept

Intacept

AnBaiNuo

Davictrel (HD203)

CHS-0214

SCB-808

Etacept

CT-P05

BX2922

Avent

Altebrel

Enerceptan

