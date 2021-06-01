Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight

DelveInsight’s, “Trastuzumab Biosimilar Insight, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 35+ companies and 35+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Trastuzumab Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Trastuzumab: Overview

Trastuzumab, sold under the brand name Herceptin among others, is a monoclonal antibody used to treat breast cancer and stomach cancer. It is specifically used for cancer that is HER2 receptor positive. It may be used by itself or together with other chemotherapy medication. Trastuzumab is a humanized IgG1 kappa monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with high affinity to the extracellular domain of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 protein, HER2. Trastuzumab is produced by recombinant DNA technology in a mammalian cell (Chinese Hamster Ovary) culture which may contain the antibiotic gentamicin. Gentamicin is not detectable in the final product. Herceptin (trastuzumab) for injection is a sterile, white to pale yellow, preservative-free lyophilized powder with a cake-like appearance, for intravenous administration.

Kanjinti: Amgen

Kanjinti is a biosimilar to trastuzumab, a recombinant DNA-derived humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 kappa antibody. The active ingredient of KANJINTI is a humanized monoclonal antibody that has the same amino acid sequence, structure and function as trastuzumab. Kanjinti has the same pharmaceutical dosage form and same strength after reconstitution as trastuzumab.

Herzuma: Celltrion

Herzuma is a HER2/neu receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer. Herzuma is the second FDA-approved trastuzumab biosimilar, following Mylan and Biocon’s approval for Ogivri in December 2017 (Ogivri has not yet launched in the United States). Herzuma has also earned approval in the European Union (where it is marketed by Mundipharma), in Japan (where it is marketed by Daiichi Sankyo), and in Australia.

EG12014: EirGenix

EG12014 is a biosimilar of trastuzumab, which is Roche’s monoclonal antibody with brand name called Herceptin. A biosimilar drug is a near-identical copy of an original biologics and a different company can manufacture it after the expiration of the original biologics’ patent. Eirgenix has begun preparations for a phase III clinical trial which would be conducted in the US and European nations. The outcome paves the way for new opportunities for lower-priced biosimilar drugs as patents on mainstream oncology drugs approach their expiration dates in the next few years.

HD201: Prestige BioPharma

HD201 is a mAb biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin which is used to treat patients with HER2-overexpressing breast cancer, HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Prestige’s HD201 is in phase-III clinical development for filing with European Medicines Agency (EMA) and United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2019.

In June 2019, Amgen and Allergan announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Kanjinti (trastuzumab-anns) for all approved indications of the reference product, Herceptin (trastuzumab): for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing adjuvant and metastatic breast cancer and HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

