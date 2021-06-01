Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs, 2020

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Insight

“Oral Mucositis Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Oral Mucositis market. A detailed picture of the Oral Mucositis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Oral Mucositis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Oral Mucositis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Oral Mucositis pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Oral Mucositis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Oral Mucositis refers to erythematous and ulcerative lesions of the oral mucosa observed in patients with cancer being treated with chemotherapy, and/or with radiation therapy to fields involving the oral cavity.

Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs

Brilacidin: Innovation Pharmaceuticals

EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Cooral System: BrainCool

CareMin650: NeoMedLight

Validive (Clonidine Lauriad): Monopar Therapeutics

MuReva Phototherapy System: MuReva (Lumitex)

RRx-001: EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma

SGX942: Soligenix

Avasopasem (GC4419): Galera Therapeutics

Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Oral Mucositis

3. Oral Mucositis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Oral Mucositis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Oral Mucositis Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Oral Mucositis Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Oral Mucositis Discontinued Products

13. Oral Mucositis Product Profiles

14. Oral Mucositis Key Companies

15. Oral Mucositis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs

18. Oral Mucositis Future Perspectives

19. Oral Mucositis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

