Bevacizumab Biosimilars Insight

DelveInsight’s, “Bevacizumab Biosimilar Insight, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Bevacizumab Biosimilars landscape. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Bevacizumab: Overview

Bevacizumab, sold under the brand name Avastin, is a medication used to treat a number of types of cancers and a specific eye disease. There is a great deal of evidence indicating that vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) is important for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. VEGF plays an important role in angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, and tumor growth, which are all factors that contribute to its attractiveness as a therapeutic target for anti-cancer therapies. In 2004, bevacizumab (Avastin) gained FDA approval for specific types of cancer, and became the first antiangiogenic agent introduced to the market. It is a humanized monoclonal IgG antibody, and inhibits angiogenesis by binding and neutralizing VEGF-A. Bevacizumab is generally indicated for use in combination with different chemotherapy regimens which are specific to the type, severity, and stage of cancer.

Report Highlights

Major Players in Bevacizumab: There are approx. 40 + key companies which are developing the therapies for Bevacizumab.

There are approx. + key companies which are developing the therapies for Bevacizumab. In August 2020, Bio-Thera Solutions and BeiGene announced that the companies have executed a license, distribution, and supply agreement for China for Bio-Thera’s BAT1706, an investigational biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab).

In July 2019, Amgen and Allergan announced that MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), and KANJINTITM (trastuzumab-anns), a biosimilar to Herceptin (trastuzumab), are now available in the United States (U.S.).

In June 2020, Samsung Bioepis announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for AYBINTIO, a biosimilar candidate referencing Avastin (bevacizumab).

In March 2020, the FDA has accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for MYL-1402O, a proposed biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin), according to a press release from co-developers Biocon and Mylan. The BLA is seeking approval for the biosimilar as a treatment for multiple types of cancer and the FDA has set an action date goal of December 27, 2020, for a decision on the BLA.

Mvasi: Amgen

Mvasi is a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Mvasi (bevacizumab-awwb) as a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. Mvasi is the first biosimilar approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cancer.

Bryxta: Zydus

Bryxta is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody (containing 1337 amino acids) produced in Chinese Hamster Ovary cell line. VEGF is a signal protein which stimulates vasculogenesis and angiogenesis. Bevacizumab binds to VEGF and inhibits its interactions with VEGF receptors (VEGFRs), Flt-1 (VEGFR-1) and KDR (VEGFR-2), on the surface of endothelial cells. This results in regression of tumour vasculature and inhibition of new tumour vessel growth.

Further product details are provided in the report, Request for Bevacizumab sample pages

HD204: Prestige BioPharma

Prestige BioPharma is developing HD204 for the treatment of several Solid Tumors. In 2019, Prestige BioPharma announced positive results from a phase I clinical trial (SAMSON-I) evaluating the pharmacokinetics (PK), safety and immunogenicity of biosimilar candidate HD204 to Avastin (bevacizumab).

GB 222: Genor Biopharma

Genor Biopharma is developing GB 222 for the treatment of Non-small cell lung cancer. The drug is currently in phase III stage f development.

Further product details are provided in the report, Request for Bevacizumab sample pages

Key Players BioIntegrator

Mycenax Biotech

Biocad

Daiichi Sankyo/ Amgen

Kashiv BioSciences

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals

Coherus BioSciences

Celltrion

Centus Biotherapeutics Limited

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Innovent Biologics

mAbxience S.A

Amgen/ Allergan

Outlook Therapeutics

Pfizer

R-Pharm

Samsung Bioepis

Zhejiang Teruisi Pharmaceutical

Tanvex Biopharma

Pfizer

Zydus Cadila

Reliance Life Sciences

Laboratorio Elea

Biocon/Mylan

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zydus Cadila

Dr Reddy’s

mAbxience

Genor Biopharma

Gene Techno Science Key Products BI-MAB-02

AiNEX

BCD-021

CHS-5217

CT-16

CT-P16

FKB238

HLX04

IBI-305

MB02

Mvasi

ONS-1045

PF-06439535 (ZIRABEV)

RPH001

SB8

SB9

TRS003

TX-16

Zirabev

Bryxta

BevaciRel

Lumiere

KRABEVA

BAT1706

BX 2314

BI 695502

Bryxta

Versavo

Bevax

GB 222

GBS-004

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Bevacizumab Biosimilars: Snapshot

3. Executive Summary

4. Regulatory Outlook For Biosimilars

4.1. North America

4.1.1. US

4.1.2. Canada

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1. China

4.3.2. India

4.3.3. Japan

4.3.4. South Korea

4.3.5. Australia

4.4. Rest Of The World

4.4.1. Brazil

4.4.2. Mexico

4.4.3. Argentina

4.4.4. Saudi Arabia

*More Countries would be added in the final report

5. Bevacizumab (Reference Product: Avastin)

6. Research and Development

7. Avastin Biosimilar: Emerging Opportunities

8. Bevacizumab: Biosimilars Assessment

9. Bevacizumab Biosimilars Profiles: By Company

9.1.1. Pfizer

9.1.1.1. PF-06439535: Pfizer

9.1.2. Amgen

9.1.2.1. Mvasi: Amgen

9.1.3. Celltrion

9.1.3.1. CT-P16 : Celltrion

9.1.4. Prestige Biopharma

9.1.4.1. HD204 : Prestige Biopharma

10. Bevacizumab Biosimilars: Comparative Landscape: By Company

11. Bevacizumab Biosimilars: Competitive Landscape

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Appendix

16. Bibliography

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight