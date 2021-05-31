Teleradiology Services Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Teleradiology Services Market is expected to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology in order to provide early disease diagnosis. Besides, the application of modern-day technologies such as the adoption of cloud-based technologies, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies will lead to better efficiency and cost-effective solutions. Increasing Investments for the development of advanced solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The global Teleradiology Services market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

Key participants include Philips Healthcare, Teleradiology Solutions, USRAD Holdings, Inc., Everlight Radiology, MEDNAX, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, RAMSOFT, Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions PVT. LTD. and CARESTREAM HEALTH, Inc., among others.

Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Computed tomography (CT) X-Rays Ultrasound Mammography Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diagnostic Centers Hospitals & Clinics Others

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Teleradiology services



Geographical Terrain of the Global Teleradiology Services Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Teleradiology Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Teleradiology Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Rise in adoption of cloud-based technologies

4.2.2.4. Shortages of Radiologists in certain regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled Professionals

4.2.3.3. Data security concerns

4.2.3.4. Stringent regulatory framework

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Teleradiology Services Market By Imaging Technique Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Imaging Techniques Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

5.1.2. Computed tomography (CT)

5.1.3. X-Rays

5.1.4. Ultrasound

5.1.5. Mammography

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Teleradiology Services Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Diagnostic Centers

6.1.2. Hospitals & Clinics

6.1.3. Others

Chapter 7. Teleradiology Services Market By Products and Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Products and Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Software

7.1.2. Hardware

7.1.3. Teleradiology services

