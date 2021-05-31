Air Purifier Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Air Purifier Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Air Purifier industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Air Purifier industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Air Purifier market.

Key participants include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The global Air Purifier market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Air Purifier market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA) Activated Carbon Ionic Filters Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Residential Industrial Others



The global Air Purifier market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Air Purifier market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Main chapters covered in this report:

Part 01: Market Overview

Part 02: Market Size, by regions

Part 03: Market Revenue, by countries

Part 04: Market Competition, by key players

Part 05: Company Profiles

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Air Purifier industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Air Purifier market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

