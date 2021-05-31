Biomaterials Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Biomaterials Market Size – USD 106.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in Biomaterials platform and improved regulations for surgical procedures

The global Biomaterials market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key players in the Biomaterials market include Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG, among others.

The Biomaterials market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Ceramic Calcium Phosphate Aluminium Oxide Calcium Sulfate Carbon Zirconia Glass Metallic Gold and silver alloys Cobalt-Chrome Alloy Titanium and its alloys Stainless Steel Polymeric Nylon Silicon Rubber Polyetheretherketone Polyester Acrylic Glass Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Natural Alginates Chitin Cellulose Collagen and Gelatin Fibrin Hyaluronic Acid Silk Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Sensors Stents Pacemakers Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Vascular Grafts Guidewires Others

Ophthalmology Lens Intraoccular Contact Synthetic Corneas Occular Tissue Replacement Others Orthopedic Viscosupplementation Orthobiologics Joint Replacement Biomaterials Spine Biomaterials Others

Plastic Surgery Soft Tissue Fillers Bioengineered Skins Facial Wrinkle Treatment Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries Peripheral Nerve Repair Acellular Dermal Matrices Others

Neurology Shunting Systems Cortical Neural Prosthetics Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Others

Tissue Engineering

Others

Geographical Terrain of the Global Biomaterials Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biomaterials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biomaterials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Hike in adoption of the biomaterial implants

4.2.2.3. Increase in sports injury

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher Cost of production

4.2.3.2. Rise in surgical infections

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biomaterials Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Ceramic

5.1.1.1. Calcium Phosphate

5.1.1.2. Aluminium Oxide

5.1.1.3. Calcium Sulfate

5.1.1.4. Carbon

5.1.1.5. Zirconia

5.1.1.6. Glass

5.1.2. Metallic

5.1.2.1. Gold and silver alloys

5.1.2.2. Cobalt-Chrome Alloy

5.1.2.3. Titanium and its alloys

5.1.2.4. Stainless Steel

5.1.3. Polymeric

5.1.3.1. Nylon

5.1.3.2. Silicon Rubber

5.1.3.3. Polyetheretherketone

5.1.3.4. Polyester

5.1.3.5. Acrylic Glass

5.1.3.6. Polyethylene

5.1.3.7. Polyvinyl Chloride

5.1.4. Natural

5.1.4.1. Alginates

5.1.4.2. Chitin

5.1.4.3. Cellulose

5.1.4.4. Collagen and Gelatin

5.1.4.5. Fibrin

5.1.4.6. Hyaluronic Acid

5.1.4.7. Silk

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Biomaterials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cardiovascular

6.1.1.1. Sensors

6.1.1.2. Stents

6.1.1.3. Pacemakers

6.1.1.4. Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

6.1.1.5. Vascular Grafts

6.1.1.6. Guidewires

6.1.1.7. Others

6.1.2. Ophthalmology

6.1.2.1. Lens

6.1.2.1.1. Intraoccular

6.1.2.1.2. Contact

6.1.2.2. Synthetic Corneas

6.1.2.3. Occular Tissue Replacement

6.1.2.4. Others

6.1.3. Orthopedic

6.1.3.1. Viscosupplementation

6.1.3.2. Orthobiologics

6.1.3.3. Joint Replacement Biomaterials

6.1.3.4. Spine Biomaterials

6.1.3.5. Others

6.1.4. Plastic Surgery

6.1.4.1. Soft Tissue Fillers

6.1.4.2. Bioengineered Skins

6.1.4.3. Facial Wrinkle Treatment

6.1.4.4. Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries

6.1.4.5. Peripheral Nerve Repair

6.1.4.6. Acellular Dermal Matrices

6.1.4.7. Others

6.1.5. Neurology

6.1.5.1. Shunting Systems

6.1.5.2. Cortical Neural Prosthetics

6.1.5.3. Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair

6.1.5.4. Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

6.1.5.5. Others

6.1.6. Tissue Engineering

6.1.7. Others

Continue..!

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

