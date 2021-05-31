Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market report offers a complete assessment of the market size, share, revenue generation, and overview of the business sphere to provide accurate projections for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report also offers extensive coverage of the current competitive scenario along with information about the individual standings of the leading companies and their strategic business decisions. The report covers the market scenario of the Human Microbiome Therapeutics industry on both regional and global levels.

In August 2019, the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria.

Key Highlights From The Report

During the forecast timeframe, the probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market. Probiotics are organisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, which provide health benefits when being consumed.

The small molecule therapies segment accounted for the largest market share, and, due to its extensive use, it was anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Due to the rise of dietary supplement consumption, the North American market is expected to lead the global market for Human Microbiome Therapeutics therapeutics. Moreover, technologically specialized research facilities for the development of experimental therapeutics, the existence of a health-conscious population, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key reasons for the region’s dominance.

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, approach, therapeutic area, diseases, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Probiotics Medical Foods Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Microbial Consortia Phage Cocktail Small Molecule Therapies Microbial Ecosystems Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Autoimmune Disorders Dermatological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Infectious Disease Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Crohn’s Disease difficile Diabetes Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Human Microbiome Therapeutics market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Human Microbiome Therapeutics industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Human Microbiome Therapeutics industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing technological advancements in metagenomics

4.2.2.2. The rising application into personalized medicine and nutrition

4.2.2.3. Increasing incidence of drug-related side effects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Large infrastructure and machinery costs

4.2.3.2. Complicated procedures

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prescription Drugs

5.1.2. Probiotics

5.1.3. Medical Foods

5.1.4. Prebiotics

Continued…!

