Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The report offers accurate estimation and projections for the market value and demands of the industry during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

In the field of medical imaging, computer-aided diagnosis is a rapidly emerging technique for medical image analysis. Computer-aided diagnosis (CADx), also known as computer-aided detection (CADe), is a system widely deployed by radiologists to accurately interpret and examine medical images. It is often difficult for radiologists or physicians to precisely analyze and assess medical images taken using imaging techniques like MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound diagnostics as they provide too much information. However, computer-aided diagnosis systems help in processing digital images and highlight the most important sections of these images to enable doctors to make appropriate decisions for treatment.

The report also covers a thorough analysis of the market positions of the players, along with an assessment of strengths and weaknesses through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

The key players involved in the global computer-aided diagnosis market include:

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V

Philips Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Invivo Corporation

E. Healthcare Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation.

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Imaging Modalities:

Mammography

Computed tomography

Ultrasound imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Tomosynthesis

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Application:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer Liver cancer

Colorectal cancer

Bone cancer

Others (cardiovascular and neurological indications)

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By End-User:

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Hospitals

Regional Analysis:

The global Computer Aided Diagnosis market consists of various significant regional segments.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Computer Aided Diagnosis market analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Computer Aided Diagnosis industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Computer Aided Diagnosis market.

Thank you for reading our report.

