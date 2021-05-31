Protein Therapeutics Market 2021-2026: Size, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Industry Drivers and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global protein therapeutics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Protein therapeutics are medicinal drugs utilized to treat cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative and other disorders. These drugs allow an individualized treatment approach by compensating for the deficiency of an essential protein. Consequently, they are gaining immense popularity around the world.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing instances of chronic diseases, in confluence with the development of plasma-derived therapies, represent one of the key factors impelling the global protein therapeutics market growth. Apart from this, governments of different countries are undertaking numerous initiatives for the development of a modernized healthcare system. This, in turn, is increasing the sales of protein therapeutics worldwide. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as high efficiency and minimal side effects, are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are creating a positive impact on the protein therapeutics market as they are finding is widely adopting these medicines.

Protein Therapeutics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the protein therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amgen Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)

Pfizer Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global protein therapeutics market on the basis of product, therapy area, function and region.

Breakup by Product:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Human Insulin

Erythropoietin

Clotting Factors

Fusion Protein

Others

Breakup by Therapy Area:

Metabolic Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

Breakup by Function:

Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

Special Targeting Activity

Vaccines

Protein Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

