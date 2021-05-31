Women Apparel Market Trends, Demand, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Women Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global women apparel market grew at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Women’s apparel refers to different pieces of clothing that are worn by women. These clothes include a broad category of products, ranging from ethnic to formal wear, available in a variety of sizes and prices. Over the years, there has been an increase in the demand for sustainable and environment-friendly apparel on account of rising environmental concerns and inflating income levels.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/women-apparel-market/requestsample

The women apparel market is primarily experiencing growth on account of the increasing number of online retail stores. This can be accredited to the rising internet penetration and numerous associated benefits, such as faster delivery, discount coupons, convenience, easy accessibility and return policies, and different means for payment. Besides this, leading manufacturers are providing exclusive high fashion clothing items, along with an extensive range of new designs and styles, especially in formal wear. They are also focusing on introducing trendy clothes with innovative patterns, designs, colors, fabrics, and styles to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, widespread adoption of innovative strategies, such as personalization, and mass customization, and 3D printing to improve the quality of products and minimize production costs, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing concept of visual merchandising and the rising trend of fashion rental services, are favorably impacting the growth of the market.

Women Apparel Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global women apparel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Kering

L Brands Inc.

Prada S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Forever 21 (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited)

LVMH Group

PVH Corp

Uniqlo Co. Ltd.

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global women apparel market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Tops and Dresses

Bottom Wear

Innerwear and Sleepwear

Coats, Jackets and Suits

Ethnic Wear

Others

Breakup by Season:

Summer Wear

Winter Wear

All Season Wear

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa



Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/women-apparel-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800