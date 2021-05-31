DApps Market Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The DApps market is set to attain a valuation of USD 368.25 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 56.1%. The application of DApps is widespread in numerous end use industries including E-commerce, Healthcare and Transportation.
The latest market intelligence study on the DApps market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the DApps market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the DApps industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.
Market Drivers
The increasing demand for fast transaction process and the benefits of DApps such as reliability, flexibility, transparency, and scalability are driving the global DApps market. With blockchain technology, DApps minimizes fraudulent risks due to their own data storage capacity at each node. Moreover, the low development cost of DApps is expected to propel market growth.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a large scale increase in online gaming globally. This has resulted in the escalation of in-game digital currency usage and connected blockchain technology with DApps. Moreover, the benefits of DApps gambling over traditional online gambling in terms of, protection of funds, flexible bets and flexible terms and conditions are driving the market.
DApps provides facilities such as safety analysis and clinical trials in the healthcare industry. Also, patients can use IoT enabled health devices to share and record data with medical experts in real-time. This mentioned benefits from DApps drives the market growth over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
In 2019, North America DApps market accounted for 36.8% market share in terms of revenue. This is due to the rapid implementation of blockchain technology and rising demand for digital identity detection, online payment, and smart contracts in the Canada, United States, and Mexico.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience high market gains over the forecast period owing to the rising initiatives by research institutes and the government initiatives on blockchain technology in the BFSI sector.
The leading developers in the market include ConsenSys, Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., SoluLab Inc, Arctouch Inc, 10clouds, OpenLedger, Ionixx Technologies Private Limited, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Perfectial Group, Fueled Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and among others.
Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EOS
TRON
Ethereum
IOST
Steem
Neo
Others
Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Gambling
Exchange
High-Risk
Game
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
E-Commerce
Healthcare
Transportation
Others
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. DApps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. DApps Market By Blockchain Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. DApps Market By Category Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. DApps Market By End-Use Industry Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. DApps Market Regional Outlook
