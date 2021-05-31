Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Trends, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Demand, Business Scenario and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices.

The latest market intelligence study on the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. In the presence of beneficial programs such as the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery and American Society of Craniofacial Surgery, organizing annual symposia for expanding surgeon and patient knowledge of CMF procedures is projected to improve usage levels over the forecast period.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

With this Craniomaxillofacial Devices market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the market share.

