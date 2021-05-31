Dairy Enzymes Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

The latest report on the Dairy Enzymes market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the Dairy Enzymes market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. This market intelligence assessment report weighs up on the potential region that reserves greater opportunities for this industry. Importantly, subject matter experts have taken into account every critical aspect right from the market size, share, and growth to the dramatic shift in the consumer behaviour and their growing spending capacity. The industry assessment study depicts a perfectly clear picture of both the past and the future trends to offer the stakeholders, business owners, and marketing executives an opportunity to zero in on an effective marketing strategy and boost sales.

Key market participants include DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym

Market Drivers

The elevation in awareness regarding food ingredient engineering and increasing need for various dairy products, including sugar-free yogurt, almond milk, lactose-free milk for the lactose intolerant population, are some of the active contributors towards the advancement in the dairy enzymes market. Ameliorating demand for cold serves and cheese with improved texture can be achieved with the use of added enzymes that extend the lifetime of products, reduce bitterness and improve digestion. The usage of microbial enzymes to produce prebiotic-rich milk and low-fat alternatives for obese consumers have gained popularity in the food industry. Moreover, the need to find a substitute for bovine milk and reduce its allergic behavior in toddlers with the addition of lipase and protease widens the growth area for dairy enzymes in protein-based food materials.

Regional Analysis

North America was the global leader in the dairy enzymes market with a total market share of 40.2% and is expected to hold its position due to the rise in lactose intolerant public, accessibility to a variety of milk products, demand for flavoured dairy, and escalating progress in the biotech industry of the region. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR due to increasing urbanization, incrementing purchasing power of people, and flourishing research industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company’s range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.

The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

