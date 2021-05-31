Black Pepper Market 2021-2026: Size, Trends, Growth, Leading Companies, Industry Drivers and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global black pepper market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Black pepper is a strong and hot-tasting spice, which is produced from dried and ground peppercorns. It belongs to the Piperaceae family and is widely known as the king of spices owing to the high content of antioxidants, carotenes, flavonoids and vitamins A and C. It stimulates digestion, improves blood sugar control, lowers cholesterol levels and has anti-inflammatory properties. Black pepper is also useful in curing neuralgia, scabies, stomach infections, bronchitis and vitiligo.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Although mostly used in savory dishes, black pepper is also gaining traction as a taste booster in sweets and bakery products. The burgeoning food and beverage industry, along with the increasing consumption of bakery, fried, confectionery and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, such as cakes, chocolates and garlic bread, is boosting the overall sales of black pepper around the world. Apart from this, the rising demand for natural flavor enhancers is also propelling the black pepper market growth. Moreover, owing to its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, black pepper is widely used in the production of numerous skincare products. With the rising health awareness among consumers about the benefits of black pepper, it is further being included in the daily diet. Apart from this, it is also used by smokers to minimize nicotine cravings.

Black Pepper Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global black pepper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Everest Spices

British Pepper and Spice

MDH

Webb James

Baria Pepper

Olam International Limited

Catch

Brazil Trade Business

Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd.

McCormick

Vietnam Spice Company

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global black pepper market on the basis of product, source, form, distribution channel, application and region.

Market Breakup by Product: Brazilian Black Pepper Lampang Black Pepper Malabar Black Pepper Sarawak Black Pepper Talamanca Black Pepper Tellicherry Black Pepper Vietnamese Black Pepper

Market Breakup by Source: Organic Inorganic

Market Breakup by Form: Ground Black Pepper Rough Cracked Black Pepper Whole Black Pepper

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Offline Online

Market Breakup by Application: Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

Market Breakup by Region: Vietnam Indonesia India Brazil Malaysia Others



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

