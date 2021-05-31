Digital Marketing Software Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Marketing Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital marketing software market size reached a value of US$ 48.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital marketing refers to the integration of numerous internet-based platforms and electronic media for promoting several brands, goods, and services. It uses instant messaging (IM), social media platforms, websites, and mobile applications to enhance consumer engagement. Digital marketing is usually conducted through a software that generates reports and analytics, creates landing pages, and performs other promotional activities. The software also helps in reaching the targeted audiences and building brand loyalty.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization across several industry verticals, along with the growing focus of several organizations on expanding their consumer reach, is bolstering the demand for digital marketing software. Additionally, increasing adoption of numerous digital marketing strategies by companies for analyzing consumer behavior and preferences is also driving the market growth. The rising proliferation of digital marketing software among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) based on its cost-efficiency and ability to reach mass audiences is further propelling the global market. In the recent times, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the growing consumer inclination towards e-commerce platforms and internet-based entertainment services. As a result, several brands are adopting numerous digital marketing strategies for online promotion of their goods and services along with predicting the consumer behavior.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Act-On Software Inc.

Adobe Inc. ( NASDAQ: ADBE )

) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

HubSpot Inc. ( NYSE: HUBS )

) IBM Corporation ( NYSE: IBM )

) Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ: MSFT )

) Oracle Corporation ( NYSE: ORCL )

) com Inc.

SAP SE ( ETR: SAP )

) SAS Institute Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Email Marketing

Social Media

Search Marketing

Content Management

Marketing Automation

Campaign Management

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by End Use:

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Information Technology

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

