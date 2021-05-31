Digital Marketing Software Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Marketing Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital marketing software market size reached a value of US$ 48.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Digital marketing refers to the integration of numerous internet-based platforms and electronic media for promoting several brands, goods, and services. It uses instant messaging (IM), social media platforms, websites, and mobile applications to enhance consumer engagement. Digital marketing is usually conducted through a software that generates reports and analytics, creates landing pages, and performs other promotional activities. The software also helps in reaching the targeted audiences and building brand loyalty.
Market Trends
Rapid digitization across several industry verticals, along with the growing focus of several organizations on expanding their consumer reach, is bolstering the demand for digital marketing software. Additionally, increasing adoption of numerous digital marketing strategies by companies for analyzing consumer behavior and preferences is also driving the market growth. The rising proliferation of digital marketing software among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) based on its cost-efficiency and ability to reach mass audiences is further propelling the global market. In the recent times, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the growing consumer inclination towards e-commerce platforms and internet-based entertainment services. As a result, several brands are adopting numerous digital marketing strategies for online promotion of their goods and services along with predicting the consumer behavior.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Act-On Software Inc.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS)
- IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM)
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
- com Inc.
- SAP SE (ETR: SAP)
- SAS Institute Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.
Breakup by Solution:
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Email Marketing
- Social Media
- Search Marketing
- Content Management
- Marketing Automation
- Campaign Management
- Others
Breakup by Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by End Use:
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- BFSI
- Information Technology
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
