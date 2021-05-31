Cold Plasma Market Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The researcher assessing the Cold Plasma market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Relyon Plasma made an announcement about introduction of piezobrush PZ3, an innovative handheld plasma treatment device featuring the proprietary PDD technology of Relyon

The low-pressure cold plasma segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027. In the semiconductor industry, the low-pressure cold plasma (vacuum plasma) technology is used for lead frame cleaning before die attach and PCB (printed circuit board) de-smearing. Furthermore, the low pressure cold plasma is deployed for decontamination purposes in food & beverage and medical industries and for alteration of specific surface properties in textile and polymer industries.

The coating application segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cold plasma coating emphasizes coating of thermally sensitive objects by using a cold regulated jet of plasma that offers a high deposition rate and maximum automation degree, allowing mass production of coating products.

The cold plasma market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027, owing to increasing infrastructure development and economic activities in several developing nations, including India, China, and Indonesia. Besides, growth of industries such as electronics & semiconductor, plastic, textile, and food & beverage, along with rise in the level of disposable income in the region, is boosting the market in Asia Pacific.

Key market participants include Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

The report on global Cold Plasma market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the Cold Plasma Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Cold Plasma Market?

What would be the impact of Cold Plasma Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Cold Plasma Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

