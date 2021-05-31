Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Cell and Gene Therapy industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key participants include Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

By indication, large b-cell lymphoma contributed to a larger market share in 2019. Large B-cell lymphoma is a highly prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in grownups. The gene therapy employs cells from the immune system of the patients to develop a custom-made treatment to combat cancer.

By vector type, retrovirus and gammaretrovirus dominated the market with a size of USD 390.6 million in 2019. The primary benefits of retroviral vectors are the ability to alter the RNA genome to a DNA genome that steadily incorporates into the target cell. Thus the retroviral vectors may find usage in a permanent modification of the genome of the host cell nucleus genome.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. The gene therapy market in the US is the main market for gene therapy-related clinical trials, with about 60 percent of all clinical trials globally being performed in the region.

In March 2019, in a deal with Nightstar Therapeutics, a gene therapy clinical-stage company in London, United Kingdom, which focuses on adeno-associated virus (AAV) treatments for legacy retinal disorders, Biogen announced its acquisition.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The global market landscape of Cell and Gene Therapy (SIGINT) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

