Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global business intelligence and analytics market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The Business Intelligence and Analytics market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services. In addition, the subject matter experts evaluating the industry provide an all-inclusive category-specific industry outlook. A comprehensive collection of data on major companies occupying a strong foothold in the industry adds immense value to the overall research. The assessment of the wining strategies followed by these companies can help business owners not only strategize but also execute business operations by referring the statistics about competitor analysis. Careful assessment of the industry analysis across different regions along with vital information on the market size, share and growth rate makes this report a wonderful resource for business evangelists.

Key market participants include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Transactional Processing (OLTP)

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Data Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Traditional channels

Web portal

Web app

Email

File Transfer Protocol (FTP)

Modern channels

Cloud hosting

Social sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Business management

Performance management

Strategic planning

Process intelligence

Competitive intelligence

IT management

App analytics

Web analytics

Security management

Sales & Marketing

Customer behavior analysis

Campaign management

CRM

Targeted marketing

Inventory management

Human resource

Talent management

HR analytics

Supply chain & Logistics

Shipping & inventory control

Supplier & vendor management

Sports and games analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Power

Financial Services

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

With this Business Intelligence and Analytics market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the market share.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Business Intelligence and Analytics market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Business Intelligence and Analytics market growth worldwide?

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-intelligence-and-analytics-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Definition

1.2. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Research Scope

1.3. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Methodology

1.4. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

