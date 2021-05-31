Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Report 2021, Growth Statistics, Key Players and Forecast By 2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the Indian sanitary napkin market growth reached a value of US$ 550 Million in 2020. Sanitary napkins play a crucial role in the overall health and hygiene of a woman. They are worn during menstruation or any other situation where it is necessary to absorb the vaginal discharge. These pads are mostly made of wood cellulose with an absorbent gel, rayon or polyester. The materials used for the production of sanitary napkins vary from brand to brand. Nowadays, manufacturers in India are utilizing high-quality and environment-friendly raw materials that are 100% biodegradable.

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the government of India and many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been undertaking several initiatives to spread awareness among women about the importance of feminine hygiene. For instance, Eco Femme, a women-led social enterprise based in Tamil Nadu, is offering washable cloth pads, as well as providing menstrual health education and opening dialogues on menstruation. This initiative has helped in promoting the use of sanitary napkins among females, especially in rural areas. The rising number of working women in the country and the consequent improvement in their purchasing power have further boosted the sales of sanitary napkins. On the other hand, manufacturers are launching scented, biodegradable, reusable or organic sanitary pads using superabsorbent fiber technology. They are also offering a wide range of hygienic napkins ranging from regular and thin to ultra-thin and maxi pads to increase their profitability and expand their consumer-base in India. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian sanitary napkin market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm

Emami, Ltd.

Mankind

Kimberly-Clark

Edgewell

Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable Menstrual Pads

Cloth Menstrual Pads

Biodegradable Menstrual Pads

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

Maharashtra

Delhi-NCR

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujrat

Others

