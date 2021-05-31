Superfoods Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global superfoods market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Superfoods are nutrient-rich food products that help in maintaining good health and wellbeing. They contain a rich amount of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, fibers, fatty acids, etc. Superfoods mostly include a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, seeds, herbs, roots, meat, etc. They help in improving heart health, boosting immunity, enhancing metabolism, mitigating the risk of premature aging, etc. Superfood ingredients are widely adopted in various value-added food products, such as bakery items, breakfast cereals, dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, instant food mixes, ready-to-eat items, etc.

Market Trends

The rising consumer health consciousness, coupled with the increasing awareness towards several nutritional benefits of superfoods, is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart-related ailments is also catalyzing the need for healthier alternatives for a calorie-rich diet. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products has propelled the utilization of superfood ingredients in the food processing industry. The growing consumer inclination towards gluten-free, vegan, and organic food products with plant-sourced ingredients has led to the emergence of newer product variants with prolonged shelf-life and easy storage benefits.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Creative Nature Ltd

Del Monte Pacific Ltd

Healthy Truth

Nature’s Superfoods LLP

Navitas LLC

Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Suncore Foods Inc

Sunfood Corporation

Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains & Seeds

Herbs & Roots

Meat

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Supplements

Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Grocery Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

