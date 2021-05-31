Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Europe organic food and beverages market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Organic food and beverages are produced without the utilization of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, food additives, antibodies, and growth regulators. These products are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants, and their regular consumption helps in minimizing the risk of developing lifestyle diseases. Moreover, as they assist in boosting immunity and metabolism and maintaining weight and heart health, they are gaining immense traction across Europe.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-food-beverages-market/requestsample
The increasing uptake of healthy eating habits on account of the rising consumer awareness about the negative impact of preservatives and synthetic additives on health represents one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market in Europe. Apart from this, the increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms, which provide a hassle-free shopping experience, diverse product range and doorstep delivery, is positively influencing the sales of organic food and beverages in the region. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing lactose and gluten-free product variants, along with clean-label products that have a longer shelf life, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe organic food and beverages market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- General Mills Inc.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Amys Kitchen Inc.
- Clipper Teas
- Nestle SA
- Danone SA
- Starbucks Corporation
- Sasma BV
- Ahold Delhaize
- Uncle Matt’s Organic.
Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Fruit and Vegetables
- Meat, Fish, and Poultry
- Dairy Products
- Frozen & Processed Foods
- Beverages
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Sector:
- Retail
- Institutional
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-food-beverages-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Food Contact Paper and Board Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-contact-paper-board-market
Cereal Bars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market
China Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-non-alcoholic-beverages-market
Gcc Bakery Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bakery-products-market
Cognac Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market
Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market
Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market
Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market
Processed Meat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/processed-meat-market
Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dog-food-manufacturing-plant
Food Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-market
Meal Replacement Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meal-replacement-products-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/