Indian Floriculture Market Growth Report 2021, Outlook, Demand, Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Floriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” The Indian Floriculture market size is expected to reach a value of INR 661 Billion by 2026.

Floriculture refers to the cultivation of ornamental plants and flowers. As per the National Horticulture Database, India has an approximately 249-thousand-hectare area under floriculture production. The commercial floriculture industry has been of recent origin across the country. However, flowers have been an integral part of society and are utilized for various purposes ranging from social to religious and aesthetic purposes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Indian Floriculture Market Trends:

The Indian floriculture market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for flowers during wedding seasons and religious festivities. Besides this, rapid modernization and the rising western influences have encouraged consumers to buy flowers on several occasions like Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, friendship day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in flower consumption across the country in industrial applications. They are used as raw materials in the production of essences, perfumes, medicines and confectioneries. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the near future.

Indian Floriculture Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of flower type, sector, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Flower Type:

Cut Flowers

Loose Flowers

Breakup by Sector:

Retail Sector

Institutional Sector

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Unorganized Retail

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Florists

Online

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aesthetic Applications

Decorative Applications

Breakup by Country:

Tamil Nadu

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

