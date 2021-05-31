Indian Textile and Apparel Market Trends 2021, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Textile and Apparel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the textile and apparel market growth in India reached a value of US$ 133 Billion in 2020. Textile refers to the materials composed of woven plant- or animal-based materials, such as linen, cotton, silk and wool. Apparel, on the other hand, comprises outerwear and innerwear that are worn by users to wrap and protect their bodies. These materials are made from comfortable and breathable yarn, fabric and fibers that can be derived from natural and synthetic sources. Widely available in a vast array of colors and materials, they are further utilized for manufacturing clothing, fashion and household applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Textile and Apparel Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the well-established textile and apparel industry in India, the largest producer of jute and cotton and the second-largest producer of silk globally. This can be attributed to the abundant availability of raw materials, such as silk, jute and cotton, coupled with cheap labor costs in the country. Moreover, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet has contributed to the rapid expansion of online retailing in the country. Supported by changing lifestyle patterns, favorable demographics and inflating disposable incomes, in confluence with the enhanced convenience offered by online portals, such as a vast array of options and flexible payment modes, are creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is being further driven by shifting purchasing patterns in the country. A large pool of young population is now adopting the trend of fast fashion instead of need-based clothing as a status symbol and fashion statement. The shifting preference for aspiration-based clothing has significantly provided an impetus to the market growth. Favorable government initiatives, such as the introduction of schemes that encourage private investments in the sector, such as the Technology Up-gradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) by the Ministry of Textiles, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. The growing utilization of environment-friendly enzyme-based treatment processes in textile manufacturing represents some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian textile and apparel market to grow at a CAGR of 13.80% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into clothing, technical, household and fashion, wherein clothing represents the biggest market segment.

Based on the raw material, the market has been bifurcated into natural and man-made fibers. Among these, natural fibers exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

On the basis of the product type, the market has been classified into yarn, fabric and fiber. At present, yarn accounts for the majority of the total market share.

On the geographical front, Maharashtra holds the leading position in the market. Some of the other major markets include Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

