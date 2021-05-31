Global Cone Beam Imaging Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cone Beam Imaging Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global cone beam imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019 expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Cone beam imaging refers to a type of computed tomography (CT) technique used in implant dentistry, ear nose throat (ENT), and orthopedics. It generates three-dimensional (3D) images of teeth, jaw, nose, nerve paths, and soft tissues of the craniofacial and maxillofacial regions. This imaging machine consists of a cone-shaped digital X-ray beam mounted on a 360-degree rotating arm to capture images from multiple angles. As compared to traditional CT, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) requires lesser radiation exposure, is non-invasive and enables medical professionals to accurately diagnose, plan, evaluate, and treat various dental ailments.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, especially amongst the geriatric population, represents the key factor driving the global cone beam imaging market growth. In line with this, rising income levels of consumers in emerging economies have enabled people to afford expensive cosmetic procedures and dental care services, which is supporting the market growth. Rapid technological advancements, including the development of flat panel detectors for conducting image-guided surgeries, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the market include:

Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co. Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Cefla S.C., Curve Beam LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, J. Morita Mfg. Corp., Planmeca Group, Prexion Corporation and Vatech Co. Ltd.

The market has been segmented on the basis of application, patient position, detector type, end user, and region.

Breakup by Application:

Implantology

Orthodontics

Oral Surgery

Endodontics

Periodontology

Orthopedics

ENT

Others

Breakup by Patient Position:

Standing

Seating

Supine

Breakup by Detector Type:

Flat Panel Image Detector

Image Intensifier Type Detector

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

