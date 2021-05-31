Indian Online Grocery Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian online grocery market growth is witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 17.72 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 28.90% during 2021-2026. Online grocery stores refer to e-commerce websites and mobile applications that help consumers order fresh produce, packaged food and dairy products, and various other necessary household items. These online portals use the internet to place orders while allowing the scheduled delivery of the required goods directly from local stores and third-party e-retailing organizations. In India, online grocery stores have gained immense popularity as these stores offer easy return, refund and exchange of items; enhanced convenience; multiple options to choose from; and flexibility in the payment modes.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Indian Cold Chain Market Trends:
The growing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across both urban and rural areas and the rising adoption of smartphones represent the primary factors driving the market growth. The increasing digital literacy among a large portion of the consumer base has also enabled them to order groceries via online platforms. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce industry and rising awareness among consumers about the associated benefits and advantages of online grocery shopping have increased the acceptance of online grocery portals in the country. Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has encouraged consumers to shop groceries and essential household items online with contactless deliveries and digital payment methods to minimize social contact and the spread of the virus. Furthermore, various vendors are streamlining their functions by offering flexible services and hassle-free refund policies. They are also introducing subscription-based or on-demand delivery models for their users, which is providing a positive outlook to the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aaram Shop Private Limited, Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Grofers India Private Limited, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket), Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd., etc.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Food Grains
- Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Personal Care
- Dry and Baking Products
- Household Products
- Beverages
- Meat and Meat Products
- Others
Breakup by Payment Method:
- Online
- Cash on Delivery
Breakup by Platform:
- App-based
- Web-based
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- East India
- West India
- South India
