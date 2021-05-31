Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research Report and Forecast 2021-2026 | IMARC Group

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size reached a value of US$ 200.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the biologically active components of a pharmaceutical drug. They are manufactured through a variety of processes such as chemical synthesis, recombinant DNA, fermentation, isolation, and recovery from natural sources. At present, many governments, especially in developing economies, are promoting the domestic production of APIs to reduce dependence on foreign supply.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the primary factor that has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, which in turn has augmented the growth of the global API industry. Moreover, several manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to produce better-quality, low-cost APIs that can help in the treatment of diseases beyond the scope of small molecule drugs. Apart from this, pharmaceutical companies are shifting their manufacturing facilities, as well as outsourcing their operations to developing countries for increasing production and reducing input costs. Moreover, the demand for generic APIs is expected to increase significantly as blockbuster drugs worth several billion dollars are projected to lose patent protection in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Pfizer, Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc. and AbbVie Inc.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Breakup by Manufacturer:

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers Innovative Merchant API Manufacturers Generic Merchant API Manufacturers



Breakup by Synthesis:

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Breakup by Type Innovative Synthetic APIs Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Breakup by Type Innovative Biotech APIs Biosimilars Market Breakup By Product Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Cytokines Fusion Proteins Therapeutic Enzymes Blood Factors Market Breakup By Expression System Mammalian Expression Systems Microbial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Transgenic Animal Systems Others



Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular and Respiratory

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

