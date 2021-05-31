Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027.

The latest market study, Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2020 – 2027.This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report, for the forecast period of 2020 – 2027.Unmatched information on past, present and upcoming market trends covered in the study offer lucidity on the future projection of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the type, the kinetic regenerative braking system generated a revenue of USD 0.71 billion in 2019 and projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period, due to better energy conservation and its efficiency in commercial vehicles, dynamic energy storage, or flywheel devices are also expected to gain fast momentum.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecasted period, owing to the raising vehicle acceptance that provides the versatility for external charging and enhances the vehicle’s driving range.

The commercial vehicles application is the major contributor to the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. The commercial vehicles application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 35.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the government policies to electrify the public transit fleet coupled with the rising factory growth and the development of services are increasing the scale of the commercial vehicle fleet.

North America dominated the market for Automotive Regenerative Braking System in 2019, due to the rising policy efforts to improve infrastructure funding for EVs, also, policies such as tax rebates on hybrid cars. The North America region held approximately 41.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 27.2% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis, among others.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

