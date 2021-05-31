June 2021 Report on Global Glycine Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Glycine industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Glycine market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Glycine market covered in Chapter 12:

Ajinomoto

Showa Denko KK

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Zhenxing Chemical

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates Private Limited

Guangrong Chemical

Linxi Hongtai

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Evonik

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Glycine market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Glycine market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Glycine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Glycine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Glycine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Glycine Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Glycine Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Glycine Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Glycine Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glycine Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Glycine Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Glycine

3.3 Glycine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glycine

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Glycine

3.4 Market Distributors of Glycine

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Glycine Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Glycine Market, by Type

4.1 Global Glycine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Glycine Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Glycine Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Glycine Value and Growth Rate of Food Grade

4.3.2 Global Glycine Value and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Grade

4.3.3 Global Glycine Value and Growth Rate of Technical Grade

4.4 Global Glycine Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Glycine Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Glycine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Glycine Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Glycine Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Glycine Consumption and Growth Rate of Cosmetics & Personal Care (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Glycine Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceuticals (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Glycine Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical Intermediate (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Glycine Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Glycine Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Glycine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Glycine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Glycine Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Glycine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Glycine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Glycine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Glycine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Glycine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

