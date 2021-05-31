June 2021 Report on Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

TPU belongs to a class of thermoplastic elastomers that are long-chain linear polymers, which allow the polyurethane to be melted to form parts and then the parts are solidified.

The usage of TPU in medical applications is consistently increasing, owing to its high-performance characteristics, resistance to chemicals and oils, improved mechanical properties, and enhanced durability. Melt-processable polyurethanes are used to make catheters, such as central-venous access catheters, over-the-needle IV catheters and multi-lumen catheters.

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin market revenue was .Million USD in 2019, and will reach .Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of .% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin market covered in Chapter 12:

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Polyester

Polyether

Polycaprolactone

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Footwear

Engineering

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Hose & Tubing

Medical

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin

3.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin

3.4 Market Distributors of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market, by Type

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Value and Growth Rate of Polyester

4.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Value and Growth Rate of Polyether

4.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Value and Growth Rate of Polycaprolactone

4.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Footwear (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Building & Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Wires & Cables (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Hose & Tubing (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu) Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

