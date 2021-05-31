Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Scenario, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The report on global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

Key Highlights from Report

Increasing the deployment of on-site artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to reduce cyber-attacks and identity theft is currently driving the on-site segment’s revenue growth, which over the forecast period is projected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8%.

In terms of market share, the natural language processing segment is expected to make a significant contribution during the forecast period to the global market for artificial intelligence in the education sector due to the rising use of natural language processing technology to reduce the communication gap between computers and humans.

In terms of revenue, the segment of the virtual learning environment is expected to account for a high share of revenue in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period due to the rising use of AI to enhance the higher education online learning experience.

The higher education sub-segment among the end-use segments is expected to account for the largest revenue share contribution to the global market over the forecast period due to the increasing integration of AI technology in colleges and universities to streamline admission processes.

Due to the presence of key market players in North American countries, such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., and the greater deployment of AI-based solutions, the market in this region is projected to account for the largest share of revenue compared to other regional markets in the global artificial intelligence industry in the marine education sector.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

In October 2020, Carnegie Learning, Inc. revealed that Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC had made a strategic growth investment from Carnegie Learning. The strategic growth investment would boost Carnegie Learning’s role as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and formative evaluation in the education technology industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Definition

1.2. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Research Scope

1.3. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Methodology

1.4. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector in e-commerce

4.2.2.2. Reduces overall cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited support platform for market hardware and software

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market By Offering Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Regional Outlook

Continue…

