Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to be worth USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Key Highlights From The Report
In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections.
Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated.
A joint collaboration of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and the World Health Organization, GARDP supports R&D via public-private partnerships. It is expected that by the year 2023, the collaboration intends to develop up to four innovative treatments by improving current antibiotics and expediting new antibiotic drug entry.
Europe contributed to the second-largest antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market share in 2019 due to the increasing biotechnology method’s adoption in the healthcare sector and a rise in the number of new layers entering the market.
Key participants in the antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market include Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
Automated Laboratory Instruments
Culture & Growth Media
Consumables
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing
Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing
Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Drug Discovery & Development
Clinical Diagnostics
Epidemiology
Others
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Disk Diffusion
Etest Method
Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments
Genotyping Method
Agar Dilution
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical Companies
Diagnostic Centers
Clinical Research Organizations
Research Institutes
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
