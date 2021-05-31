Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The anti-reflective coating lens provides you a clearer vision, thus putting less strain on eyes while focusing and are particularly appropriate for individuals who spent substantial time in front of computers, which may lead to significant eye strain. The anti-reflection coating mitigates the presence of glare on lenses, allowing clear visibility. Moreover, they offer better longevity as compared to regular lenses and provide superior scratch-resistant, along with better dirt & water-resistant.
Key Highlights From The Report
In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.
The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.
The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.
Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Anti-Reflective Coatings
Anti-Fingerprint Coatings
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electron Beam
Vacuum Deposition
Sol Gel
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Consumer Goods
Eyewear
Display Screen
Others
Building & Construction
Automotive
Solar Panels
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
