June 2021 Report on Global 2-Butoxyethanol Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the 2-Butoxyethanol industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The 2-Butoxyethanol market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global 2-Butoxyethanol market covered in Chapter 12:

BASF

LyondellBasell

Yidachem

KH Neochem

Dow

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemical

Sasol

India Glycols

Eastman

Recochem Inc.

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the 2-Butoxyethanol market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Commercial Grade

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the 2-Butoxyethanol market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Coatings & Paints

Cleaners & Detergents

Inks & Dyes

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 2-Butoxyethanol Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of 2-Butoxyethanol

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the 2-Butoxyethanol industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 2-Butoxyethanol Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 2-Butoxyethanol Analysis

3.2 Major Players of 2-Butoxyethanol

3.3 2-Butoxyethanol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 2-Butoxyethanol

3.3.3 Labor Cost of 2-Butoxyethanol

3.4 Market Distributors of 2-Butoxyethanol

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of 2-Butoxyethanol Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Market, by Type

4.1 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Value and Growth Rate of Industrial Grade

4.3.2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Value and Growth Rate of Commercial Grade

4.4 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 2-Butoxyethanol Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Coatings & Paints (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Cleaners & Detergents (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Inks & Dyes (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global 2-Butoxyethanol Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

…continued

