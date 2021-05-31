June 2021 Report on Global Citronella Oil Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Citronella Oil industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Citronella Oil market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Citronella Oil market covered in Chapter 12:

Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd

Karimun Kencana Aromatics

Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co.

EOAS

Reho Natural Ingredients

The Essential Oil Company

Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.

Aromatic & Allied Chemicals

Bhoomi

Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd

VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL., JSC

Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Yunnan Aroma Source

Phoenix Herb Company

Kanta Group

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

Van Aroma

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Citronella Oil market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Java

Ceylon

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Citronella Oil market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Daily Chemical Product

Food & Drink

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Citronella Oil Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Citronella Oil

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Citronella Oil industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Citronella Oil Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Citronella Oil Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Citronella Oil Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Citronella Oil Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Citronella Oil Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Citronella Oil Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Citronella Oil

3.3 Citronella Oil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Citronella Oil

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Citronella Oil

3.4 Market Distributors of Citronella Oil

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Citronella Oil Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Citronella Oil Market, by Type

4.1 Global Citronella Oil Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Citronella Oil Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Citronella Oil Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Citronella Oil Value and Growth Rate of Java

4.3.2 Global Citronella Oil Value and Growth Rate of Ceylon

4.4 Global Citronella Oil Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Citronella Oil Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Citronella Oil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Citronella Oil Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Citronella Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Daily Chemical Product (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Citronella Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Food & Drink (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Citronella Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

…continued

