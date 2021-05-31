June 2021 Report on Global Gallium Arsenide Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gallium Arsenide industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Gallium Arsenide market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gallium Arsenide market covered in Chapter 12:

II-VI Incorporated

China Crystal Technologies

DOWA Electronics Materials

Yunnan Germanium

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

Freiberger Compound Materials

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gallium Arsenide market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gallium Arsenide market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Gallium Arsenide Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gallium Arsenide

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gallium Arsenide industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gallium Arsenide Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gallium Arsenide Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gallium Arsenide

3.3 Gallium Arsenide Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gallium Arsenide

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gallium Arsenide

3.4 Market Distributors of Gallium Arsenide

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gallium Arsenide Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Gallium Arsenide Market, by Type

4.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Value and Growth Rate of LEC Grown GaAs

4.3.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Value and Growth Rate of VGF Grown GaAs

4.3.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Gallium Arsenide Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Gallium Arsenide Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Consumption and Growth Rate of Wireless Communication (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Consumption and Growth Rate of Optoelectronic Devices (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Gallium Arsenide Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Gallium Arsenide Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Gallium Arsenide Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gallium Arsenide Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Gallium Arsenide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Gallium Arsenide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Gallium Arsenide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Gallium Arsenide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Gallium Arsenide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

