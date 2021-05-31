June 2021 Report on Global Solvents Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

A solvent is a substance that dissolves a solute, resulting in a solution. A solvent is usually a liquid but can also be a solid, a gas, or a supercritical fluid.

The quantity of solute that can dissolve in a specific volume of solvent varies with temperature. Common uses for organic solvents are in dry cleaning (e.g. tetrachloroethylene), as paint thinners (e.g. toluene, turpentine), as nail polish removers and glue solvents (acetone, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate), in spot removers (e.g. hexane, petrol ether), in detergents (citrus terpenes) and in perfumes (ethanol). Water is a solvent for polar molecules and the most common solvent used by living things; all the ions and proteins in a cell are dissolved in water within a cell. Solvents find various applications in chemical, pharmaceutical, oil, and gas industries, including in chemical syntheses and purification processes.

The Solvents market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Solvents industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Solvents market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Solvents market covered in Chapter 12:

Phillips 66

Sasol

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

DuPont

Solvay Chemicals

Sinopec Corp.

PJSC Lukoil

BP plc

elanese Corporation

Shell

Maruzen Petrochemical

Total SA.

Cargill Incorporated

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Solvents market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Alcohols

Hydrocarbons

Ketones

Esters

Chlorinated

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Solvents market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Adhesives

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Solvents Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Solvents

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Solvents industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solvents Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Solvents Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Solvents Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Solvents Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solvents Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Solvents Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Solvents

3.3 Solvents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Solvents

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Solvents

3.4 Market Distributors of Solvents

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Solvents Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

