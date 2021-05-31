June 2021 Report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Corrugated Board Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Corrugated Board industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Corrugated Board market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Corrugated Board market covered in Chapter 12:

DS Smith Plc

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V., OJI Holding Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Amcor Ltd.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Stora Enso Oyj

Mondi Plc

Holmen AB

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Newark Group

International Paper Company

Vinda International Holdings Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Corrugated Board market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Face

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Corrugated Board market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Processed Foods

Fresh Food and Produce

Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical Products

Other End-User Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Corrugated Board Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Corrugated Board

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Corrugated Board industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Corrugated Board Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Corrugated Board Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Corrugated Board Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Corrugated Board Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Corrugated Board Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Corrugated Board Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Corrugated Board

3.3 Corrugated Board Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Corrugated Board

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Corrugated Board

3.4 Market Distributors of Corrugated Board

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Corrugated Board Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Corrugated Board Market, by Type

4.1 Global Corrugated Board Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Corrugated Board Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Single Face

4.3.2 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Single Wall

4.3.3 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Double Wall

4.3.4 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Triple Wall

4.4 Global Corrugated Board Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

