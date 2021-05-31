June 2021 Report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Corrugated Board Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.
Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Corrugated Board industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Corrugated Board market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Corrugated Board market covered in Chapter 12:
DS Smith Plc
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.
Sonoco Products Company
MeadWestvaco Corporation
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Bio Pappel S.A.B. de C.V., OJI Holding Corporation
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.
Weyerhaeuser Company
Amcor Ltd.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Stora Enso Oyj
Mondi Plc
Holmen AB
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Newark Group
International Paper Company
Vinda International Holdings Ltd.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Corrugated Board market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Single Face
Single Wall
Double Wall
Triple Wall
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Corrugated Board market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Processed Foods
Fresh Food and Produce
Beverages
Paper Products
Electrical Products
Other End-User Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Corrugated Board Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Corrugated Board
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Corrugated Board industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Corrugated Board Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Corrugated Board Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Corrugated Board Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Corrugated Board Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Corrugated Board Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Corrugated Board Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Corrugated Board
3.3 Corrugated Board Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Corrugated Board
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Corrugated Board
3.4 Market Distributors of Corrugated Board
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Corrugated Board Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Corrugated Board Market, by Type
4.1 Global Corrugated Board Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Corrugated Board Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Single Face
4.3.2 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Single Wall
4.3.3 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Double Wall
4.3.4 Global Corrugated Board Value and Growth Rate of Triple Wall
4.4 Global Corrugated Board Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
