June 2021 Report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.
Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market covered in Chapter 12:
Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.
Generon Igs
Air Products and Chemicals
Honeywell Uop LLC
Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC
DIC Corporation
Schlumberger
Atlas Copco AB
UBE Industries
Membrane Technology and Research
Zhejiang Yuanda Air Separation Equipment
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Evonik Industries
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Hollow Fiber
Spiral wound
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
H2 Recovery
CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
Hydrogen recovery from off-gases
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Polymer Gas Separation Membrane industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane
3.3 Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane
3.4 Market Distributors of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Market, by Type
4.1 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Value and Growth Rate of Hollow Fiber
4.3.2 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Value and Growth Rate of Spiral wound
4.3.3 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global Polymer Gas Separation Membrane Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
