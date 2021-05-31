June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global FRP Rebar Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the FRP Rebar industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The FRP Rebar market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global FRP Rebar market covered in Chapter 12:
Sanskriti Composites
Schoeck
Composite Rebar Technologies
Pultrall
Fiberline
Pultron Composites
Captrad
FiReP
Sireg Geotech
Fusite
Hebei Yulong
BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
Armastek
Hughes Brothers
Shanghai KNP
Tribeni Fiber
Marshall Composite Technologies
Yuxing
Dextra Group
Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the FRP Rebar market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Road Building
Bridges and Port
Underground Construction
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the FRP Rebar market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
GFRP Rebar
CFRP Rebar
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 FRP Rebar Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of FRP Rebar
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the FRP Rebar industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global FRP Rebar Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global FRP Rebar Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global FRP Rebar Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global FRP Rebar Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on FRP Rebar Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of FRP Rebar Analysis
3.2 Major Players of FRP Rebar
3.3 FRP Rebar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of FRP Rebar
3.3.3 Labor Cost of FRP Rebar
3.4 Market Distributors of FRP Rebar
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of FRP Rebar Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global FRP Rebar Market, by Type
4.1 Global FRP Rebar Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global FRP Rebar Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global FRP Rebar Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global FRP Rebar Value and Growth Rate of Road Building
4.3.2 Global FRP Rebar Value and Growth Rate of Bridges and Port
4.3.3 Global FRP Rebar Value and Growth Rate of Underground Construction
4.3.4 Global FRP Rebar Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global FRP Rebar Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
..…continued.
