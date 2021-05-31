June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Corrugated Board is a stiff, strong, and light-weight material made up of three layers of brown kraft paper.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique market covered in Chapter 12:
Georgia-Pacific Packaging
Tin Shing Group Holdings Limited
Changyi Yongshun Corrugated Co., Ltd.
American Corrugated Products Inc.
Acme Corrugated Box
Alliance Packaging
Packaging Corporation of America
Shenzhen Jinbo Network Technology Co., Ltd.
Nine Dragons Paper Group
Dongguan Jinzhou Paper Co., Ltd.
Oji Paper Company
Dongguan Jianhui Paper Co., Ltd
Orora
Jiangsu Limin Paper Packaging Co., Ltd.
RockTenn
Dongguan Heyu Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.
Smurfit Kappa Group
International Paper
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Single Face Board
Single Wall Board
Double Wall Board
Triple Wall Board
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Household Appliances
Textiles
Personal Care Products
FMCG Transportation
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Analysis
3.2 Major Players of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique
3.3 FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique
3.3.3 Labor Cost of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique
3.4 Market Distributors of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Market, by Type
4.1 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Growth Rate of Single Face Board
4.3.2 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Growth Rate of Single Wall Board
4.3.3 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Growth Rate of Double Wall Board
4.3.4 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Growth Rate of Triple Wall Board
4.3.5 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global FMCG Corrugated Board and Packaging Technique Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
..…continued.
