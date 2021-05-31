June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Gypsum Boards Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

They are primarily used as an interior surfacing for buildings and accounts for over 50% of all products manufactured. These varieties are manufactured in a variety of thicknesses with regular and fire-resistant core materials. The material holds significant potential to replace other conventional building materials including plywood, hard and fiberboard in various residential, commercial and institutional structure owing to their exceptional inherent characteristics. These structures are widely preferred owing to their ease of installation, durability, fire resistance, sound isolation and versatility.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gypsum Boards industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Gypsum Boards market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gypsum Boards market covered in Chapter 12:

USG Mexico

Yeso De La Cuenca Del Pacifico

Abastecedora Maximo SA De CV

Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Arcat, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

AFB Mining Construction

Knauf

Panel Rey

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

American Gypsum

Gypsemna

United Mining Industries

Baier Group Gypsum Decorative Building Materials Department

National Gypsum Company

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gypsum Boards market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wallboard

Ceiling board

Movable Partition

Tile Base

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gypsum Boards market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Gypsum Boards Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gypsum Boards

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gypsum Boards industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gypsum Boards Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gypsum Boards Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gypsum Boards Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gypsum Boards Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gypsum Boards Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gypsum Boards Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gypsum Boards

3.3 Gypsum Boards Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gypsum Boards

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gypsum Boards

3.4 Market Distributors of Gypsum Boards

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gypsum Boards Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Gypsum Boards Market, by Type

4.1 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gypsum Boards Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Growth Rate of Wallboard

4.3.2 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Growth Rate of Ceiling board

4.3.3 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Growth Rate of Movable Partition

4.3.4 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Growth Rate of Tile Base

4.3.5 Global Gypsum Boards Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Gypsum Boards Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

