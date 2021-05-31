June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fiberglass Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

It is an inorganic non-metallic material with excellent performance, usually used as a reinforcing material in composite materials.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fiberglass industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fiberglass market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fiberglass market covered in Chapter 12:

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd

Owens Corning

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Johns Manville Corp

Taishan Fiberglass Inc

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fiberglass market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Yarns

Rovings

Mats

Fabrics

Strands

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fiberglass market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Sports & Leisure

Wind Energy

Construction

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Fiberglass Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fiberglass

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fiberglass industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fiberglass Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fiberglass Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fiberglass

3.3 Fiberglass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fiberglass

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fiberglass

3.4 Market Distributors of Fiberglass

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fiberglass Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fiberglass Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fiberglass Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate of Yarns

4.3.2 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate of Rovings

4.3.3 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate of Mats

4.3.4 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate of Fabrics

4.3.5 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate of Strands

4.3.6 Global Fiberglass Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Fiberglass Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

