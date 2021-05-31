Ambulatory EHR Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The latest report on the Ambulatory EHR market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Ambulatory EHR industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.
During the forecast period, North America is projected to lead the global market. Growing rate of adoption of EHR solutions and rising expenditure on healthcare in the region are key drivers of the market in North America.
Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.
This report studies the global Ambulatory EHR market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ambulatory EHR market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Solo Practices
Large Practices
Small-medium-sized Practices
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
e-Prescribing
Health Analytics
Practice Management
Referral Management
Patient Management
Decision Support
Population Health Management
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Independent Centers
Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers
Others
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
The report segments the Ambulatory EHR market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.
