Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights of Report

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The paper & packaging industry is witnessing significant growth, owing to growth of cosmetics, food & beverages, and consumer goods industries. The growing trend of online shopping is expected to further propel the market during the forecast period. Adhesives and sealants are used in more than 80% of food packaging.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to massive population and shifting of manufacturing sites from developed regions toward developing countries in APAC. The automotive as well as the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

Key market participants include H. B. Fuller, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont Dowdupont Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Adhesives & Sealants market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Adhesives & Sealants market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Adhesives & Sealants market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Adhesives & Sealants market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Adhesives & Sealants market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Adhesives & Sealants market

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others

Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others

Resin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Adhesives & Sealants market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Adhesives & Sealants market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Adhesives & Sealants market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Definition

1.2. Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Scope

1.3. Adhesives & Sealants Market Methodology

1.4. Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Adhesives & Sealants Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Adhesives & Sealants Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Adhesives & Sealants Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Adhesives & Sealants Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Adhesives & Sealants Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Adhesives & Sealants Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

