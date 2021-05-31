Agriculture Drones Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

The latest market intelligence study on the Agriculture Drones market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Agriculture Drones market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.
The global Agriculture Drones market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
North America helps a significant share due to the exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the part 107 rule, which will help support the adoption of these drones in the agricultural industry. The exemption will attract increased investment from the venture capitalist.
Key participants include Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Fixed Wing Drones
Rotary Blade Drones
Hybrid Drones
Software and Services
Data Management Software
Imaging Software
Data Analytics Software
Others
Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Propulsion System
Controller System
Camera System
Frames
Navigation System
Batteries
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Crop Scouting
Field Mapping
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse
Crop Spraying
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Competitiveness:
Owing to the huge demand for the Agriculture Drones product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Agriculture Drones product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.
Here are the questions we answer…
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Agriculture Drones market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Agriculture Drones market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Agriculture Drones market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Agriculture Drones Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Agriculture Drones Market Definition
1.2. Agriculture Drones Market Research Scope
1.3. Agriculture Drones Market Methodology
1.4. Agriculture Drones Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Agriculture Drones Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Agriculture Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Agriculture Drones Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Agriculture Drones Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Agriculture Drones Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Agriculture Drones Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Agriculture Drones Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
