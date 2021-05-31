June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Dry Mortar Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Dry Mortar industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Dry Mortar market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Dry Mortar market covered in Chapter 12:

Assiut Cement Company

Saudi Vetonit Co. Ltd

Plena Group

United Paints and Chemicals Drymix SAE

Saveto Egypt

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Dry Mortar market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

Wall Renders and Plasters (Interior and Exterior)

Tile Adhesives/ Grouts

Floor Screeds, include Thick Floor Screeds and Thin Floor Screeds (SLU)

Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Dry Mortar market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Home Decoration Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Dry Mortar Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Dry Mortar

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Dry Mortar industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dry Mortar Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Dry Mortar Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Dry Mortar Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Dry Mortar Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dry Mortar Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Dry Mortar Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Dry Mortar

3.3 Dry Mortar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Dry Mortar

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Dry Mortar

3.4 Market Distributors of Dry Mortar

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Dry Mortar Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Dry Mortar Market, by Type

4.1 Global Dry Mortar Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dry Mortar Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate of EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

4.3.2 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate of Wall Renders and Plasters (Interior and Exterior)

4.3.3 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate of Tile Adhesives/ Grouts

4.3.4 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate of Floor Screeds, include Thick Floor Screeds and Thin Floor Screeds (SLU)

4.3.5 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate of Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar

4.3.6 Global Dry Mortar Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Dry Mortar Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

